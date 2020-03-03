“Those who have come from Bangladesh are citizens of India”, claims Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress Leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that all those people who came from Bangladesh and having voting rights in India were Indian citizens. She made it clear that those people did not require to apply for Indian citizenship again. The West Bengal CM said this while addressing an event on Tuesday.

” Those who have come from Bangladesh are citizens of India. They have got citizenship. You don’t need to apply for citizenship again. You have been casting votes for elections, electing CM and PM . Now they are saying that you are not citizens. Don’t believe them. The TMC leader also claimed that she will not let even a single person to be driven out of Bengal. No refugee living in West Bengal will be deprived of citizenship, confirmed Mamata.

” Don’t forget this Bengal. What happened in Delhi will never be allowed to happen here. We don’t want Bengal to turn into another Delhi or another Uttar Pradesh”, said Mamata hitting at union government over Delhi riots.