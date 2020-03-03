Wanted criminal Irshad Khan arrested near Chief Minister’s home with gun and bullets

Crime Branch of Mumbai police has arrested a wanted criminal named Irshad Khan, who has been accused in several robbery, theft and murder cases has been arrested near Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. The police has also seized a country made pistol and seven rounds of bullets from him.

The Mumbai police has informed that Irshad had multiple cases of theft, murder and robbery registered against him in Thane and Gujarat. He was arrested after the Mumbai police laid trap for him. The police has got a tip-off that he is going to plan a robbery in the locality.