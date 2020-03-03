Yusuffali becomes the fist Indian to get green card in Saudi

The well known Abu Dhabi based Malayali business giant MA Yusuffali becomes the first Indian to receive the Saudi Arabia’s Green Card, which is the state’s premium residency. Yusuffali can now work, own property, business and live in the Kingdon without the need of a sponsor, said the LULU group in a statement.

The 64 year old is the chairman of the popular LuLu group, who was also ranked as the richest expat the UAE by the Forbes magazine in 2019. Yusuffali, hailing from Thrissur, moved to the UAE when he was young in the 70’s. Further to help his father’s business, the founder of the group, he expanded the Lulu groups to supermarkets and launched hypermarkets. Yusuffali is known for his philanthropic activities.

The introduction of the Premium Residency was initiated as a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy, the statement said.

Yusuffali said it is ‘obviously a very proud and humbling moment in my life’.

“This is a great honour not only for me but for the entire Indian expat community and I sincerely thank the HM the King Salman, HRH Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia,” he said.