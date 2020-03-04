“All Bangladeshi refugees living in Bengal are Indian citizens”,says CM Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a public meeting, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that those who have from Bangladesh and have been voting in elections are citizens of India and they are not required to apply for citizenship afresh.

“Those who have come from Bangladesh are citizens of India. They have got citizenship. You don’t need to apply for citizenship again. You have been casting your votes in elections, electing PM and CM. Now they are saying that you are not citizens. Don’t believe them,” she said.

The chief minister, who is well known for her vote bank and appeasement politics to gather Muslim votes, also asserted she will not let “even a single person” be driven out of Bengal. She said no refugee, living in the state, will be deprived of citizenship.

The Trinamool Congress chief was quick at launching attacks at the central government over the Delhi violence, by saying: “Don’t forget this is Bengal. What happened in Delhi will never be allowed to happen here. We do not want Bengal to turn into another Delhi or another Uttar Pradesh.”

This is not the first time the Trinamool Congress chief has displayed her double standards regarding the NRC. In August 2018, Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Assam NRC (National Register for Citizens) draft list saying, she did not want to see her “motherland divided.” She had then said she did not support the NRC in Assam, claiming that it could lead to unrest in the country.