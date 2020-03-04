Coronavirus : Indian Navy postpones Naval Exercise ‘Milan 2020’

Indian Navy on Tuesday postponed multilateral naval exercise ‘Milan 2020’ amid fears over coronavirus outbreak. The development also comes even as the government has directed all three branched of the armed forces-Army, Air Force and Navy-to be ready for quarantine facilities for over 2,500 suspected cases in the coming days.

The exercise was scheduled to take place between March 18-28 in Visakhapatnam. But now, according to government sources, new dates are being worked out for the exercise.

In a statement, the Navy said, “Milan 2020, a multilateral naval exercise scheduled to be conducted from 18 to 28 March, at Visakhapatnam, has been postponed in the view of safety of all participants and travel restrictions due to Coronavirus.”

“We look forward to scheduling Milan at a later convenient date,” the statement further stated.