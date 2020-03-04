PM will not participate in Holi functions for this reason

In the wake of the spread of deadly coronvirus around, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be resorting from any celeberations related to Holi as mass gatherings may increase the possibility.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” PM Modi tweeted this morning.

With fresh cases of 14 new positive tests of COVID 19, the world and the country is in high alert.

