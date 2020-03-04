Stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger Mahlagha Jaberi goes viral : See Pics

Mahlagha Jaberi, who has an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking the social media by storm. The stunning model created a buzz after her pictures topped all fashion charts.

Jaberi, born in Isfahan, Iran, is now based in San Diego, USA and is quite popular in the modeling world. Thanks to her sister, Jaberi’s looks and poise got noticed at a very early age. It was Jaberi’s sister who persuaded her to take up modeling as a career.

Jaberi endorses a lot of products and is a well-familiar name in the world of advertisement. Jabeir, who has around 2.9 million followers on Instagram, keeps teasing fans with her sultry pictures.Jaberi believes that a girl’s happiness lies in achieving her goals and not by just getting married or having a boyfriend.

Jaberi, who has a diploma in mathematics and physics, has modelled for couture designers. Among the eminent brands she has worked with are Walter Mendez, Miss Holly Clothing, Posh Designs and a few others.