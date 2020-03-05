Coronavirus: New advisory issued by UAE Ministry

A new advisory for residents and citizens has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE. The ministry in the advisory urged all citizens and residents to avoid travelling abroad due to the spreading of corona virus.

The ministry also urged all those who travel tom abroad from the country must face necessary preventive measures upon their return to UAE. This include undergoing medical checks at the airport and a 14-days home quarantine. And anybody found positive in the test will be transferred to designated health facility.

The ministry made it clear the UAE government has prepared well to tackle the coronovirus outbreak. And has all checks in place to ensure that the infectious disease does not spread.