Death threat against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has received a death threat, the ruling CPI-M said on Wednesday.A letter to the state office of the the CPI-M youth wing said that Vijayan would be eliminated along with state secretary of the youth wing A.A. Rahim.

In his complaint Rahim said that the letter mentions if he continues to criticise organisations like SDPI and Popular Front of India he would be killed in his house. The letter said the Chief Minister would also be killed.

“Recently my car was found scratched and then I did not take it seriously, but now with this letter, I am forced to think otherwise,” said Rahim.

Vijayan however has a huge security cover already with a several vehicles moving ahead and behind his official vehicle and on most occasions traffic comes to a halt when he moves around.