27 People including women and children killed in attack on political rally

At least 27 people were killed an many others were injured in attack on a political rally in Kabul in Afghanistan on Friday by a gunmen. It is reported that around 30 people were injured in the attack.

The gunmen attacked the ceremony where Abdullah Abdullah, a top political leader was present. But he escaped unharmed. The security forces were trying to catch the gunmen out of a half-finished apartment building.

The attack took place at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari-a politician from the Hazara ethnic group. Abdul Ali Mazari was killed in 1995 by Taliban. The Hazaras were predominantly Shiite Muslims.

Taliban has denied the responsibility of the attack.