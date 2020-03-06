Fighting floods, Kerala bounces in tourism. Records highest growth rate in 23 years

Coming back from the deluge that washed of state’s tourism sector, Kerala recorded the highest growth rate in the domestic and tourist arrivals in 23 years. The tourists include 1,96 crore domestic and foreign visitors in the last year, which took the growth to 17.2%.

The total earnings from tourism stood at Rs 45,010.69 crore, notching a robust 24.14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.The total tourist arrivals touched over 1.95 crore which included 1.83 crore domestic visitors and 11.89 lakh guests from abroad, said a press release.

“We have bounced back with great vigour after suffering unprecedented floods and torrential rains for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. This is the highest growth rate since 1996.

Our figures show that there was a very significant increase in the footfalls from May 2019 and it prevailed till the end of the year,” an elated Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam invited the largest number of tourists (45,82,366), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (33,48,618), Thrissur (25,99,248) and Idukki (18,95,422).

In terms of statistics, Kerala registered an increase of 27.8 lakh domestic tourists as compared to the previous year.

Further, the number of increase in international tourists was 93,364 compared to a year earlier, of which Ernakulam accounted for 34,057, Idukki 30,373 and Alapuzzha 20,706 the three districts with significant gains.