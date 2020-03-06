Holy mosques in Makkah, Madinah reopened

The holy mosques in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia were reopened. The Al-Haram Mosque in Makkah and Al-Masjid al Nabawy in Medinah were reopened. The holy mosques were closed for sterilization to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, the General Presidency for the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah has announced the revised schedule for the opening and closing of the two holy mosques.

As per the schedule the two holy mosques will be closed an hour after the evening prayer ( Isha prayer) and will reopen one hour before dawn. The courtyard around the Holy Kaaba and the area between the Safa and Marwah shall remain closed until the suspension of Umrah and the prayers are to be held inside the mosque alone.