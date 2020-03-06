Indian rupee crosses 20 mark against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar. In the opening hours of trading the Indian rupee has slipped by 65 paise against the US dollar to reach at 73.99. On Thursday, the Indian rupee has settled down with a gain of 6 paise against the US dollar at 73.33.

The Indian rupee crossed the 20 mark against the UAE dirham and reached at 20.07 against the UAE currency.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has fell down by 0.25%.

In the global market the crude oil prices were also down due to the coronavirus scare. The oil prices were down by 1.06%.