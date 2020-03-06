Tissue company Kleenex runs its Australian factory in overdrive,Acute shortage after Corona fear

Acute shortage is faced for toilet paper in Australia, as coronavirus induces a ‘panic-shopping’ for basic usables like pain relievers and tissue papers.

SuperMarkets in Australia have implemented a ration system for tissue paper and other essentials. Coles and Woolworths -the two big retail chains have implemented four-pack per-customer limits on toilet paper in response to the buying frenzy.“In the past few days we’ve seen images of empty shelves across the nation, yet our most vulnerable community members – pensioners, residents in retirement homes and people with disabilities – are turning up to their local shops on their weekly shopping trip, only to face bare shelves and head home empty-handed,” said a supermarket staff.

Calls for restraining to stock-pile essentials for more than two weeks are being regularly played through radio and TV broadcast channels.“By all means, be prepared and stock up on two weeks’ worth of essentials, but please ask, do you really need three or six months’ worth of products?” the RJ asked. The severity of shortage is such that many Newspapers have started providing additional sheets, so people can use it as loo paper.

Meanwhile Kleenex, the popular tissue paper brand has started running its Australian factory in overdrive to meet the sudden unexpected demand. The Covid-19 effect is confusing the markets across the globe much like its unpredictably spontaneous sprout from the Hubei province of Wuhan, China.