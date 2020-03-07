Kerala to launch digital literacy drive named “I am also digital”

Adding horizons to the Kerala model, the state is again here to launch a massive total digital literacy campaign to ensure that the benifits of the state’s surge as an inclusive knowledge based society that reaches grass root level.

The drive under Kerala State IT Mission is by the Department of Information and Technology and Kerala Literacy Mission. The drive is tittled as ‘I am also digital.’

It would be carried out inThe ambitious project will be pilot-launched in Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation soon, starting with selection of 50 master trainees having sound basic knowledge of handling online IT tools.

The programme aims at building capacity of the whole society to enjoy benefits of digital technology including a spectrum of online services and educate people about the cyber security issues in the context of the spurt in cybercrimes, it said.

The campaign would seek to create public awareness about the e-governance and equip them to make use of various digital platforms through which a wide array of services are being delivered.

Educating people on the increasing significance of social media and equip them guard against their misuse for mischievous purposes like spreading fake news would be part of the programme, it said.

People from all walks of life including government servants, college students and socially concerned individuals associated with organisations in the public domain can come forward as trainees of the campaign.

The master trainees of the programme would be awarded certificates on completion of their training, jointly by IT Mission and State Literacy Mission, to acknowledge their service, the release added.