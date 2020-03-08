Coronavirus: Authorities to segregate passengers from 12 countries at Indian airports

The authorities in India has announced that passengers from 12 countries will be segregated at Indian airports. This move is a part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has put forward this idea. Passengers coming from countries with high number of coronavirus cases like China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia will be segregated from other passengers. They will not be allowed to mix with other passengers.

At present the screening of passengers coming from all part of the world is being carried out at 30 airports.