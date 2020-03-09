Internet goes crazy after seeing women with 34k breasts : See pics

A model named Anastasia Berthier has claimed that her boobs weighs around 34 kilos.

She came with the claim that ‘Mother Nature’ was very generous by giving her natural 34KK boobs. She had shared many of her photos on internet. The whole of internet has gone crazy after seeing these photos.

Although she suffers from back pain and also has to struggle to find clothes that fit, Anastasia Berthier loves her large chest.

“I haven’t done any surgeries on my breast. Mother Nature was pretty generous to me. As a teenager, I used to be embarrassed of my big breasts. At the age of 15, I was already a D cup. But when I grew up, I learned how to accept myself and my body and even benefit from it. There aren’t many women in the world who have my natural breast size, a fit body and cute face, so why I should be not happy?”, an Emglish tabloid Mirror qreported quoting her.