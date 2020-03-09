Kareena Kapoor adds picture to her Instagram. See what it is

Kareena Kapoor is on a spree of sharing absolutely adorable pictures on her official Instagram account and she has surprised us yet again. Looks like the Good Newwz actress is on her way to complete a family photo album on her Instagram handle. After Taimur and Saif Ali Khan’s debut on Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram, her mother Babita also featured on her social media handle on Sunday. The monochrome photograph also features little Taimur sitting with his grandmother. Celebrating International Women’s Day, Kareena Kapoor captioned the post for her mother, “Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend.” Check out Taimur’s picture with his granny: