Mollywood molestation case:Dileeps plea rejected

Kerala High court rejected popular Mollywood actor Dileep’s plea to vindicate him from the Mollywood molestation case.

Dileep attorney raised the plea to HC that Dileep has been wrongly framed in the case and claimed the actor is a victim beside being the alleged mastermind of the attack against the actress. The lower court has added charges which were not mentioned by the police.

The HC rejected the plea maintaining that the main culprit Pulsar Suni and others concocted a plan against Dileep when in jail