Jyotiraditya meets Modi and Amit Shah

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday, 10 March.

On the other hand, twenty cabinet ministers of Madhya Pradesh, who were present at the meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath, have tendered their resignations which have been accepted on Monday, 9 March, reported ANI.

The Congress has been unable to reach its leader since the drama, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh told reporters on Monday night. “We tried to contact Scindia ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he has swine flu, so haven’t been able to speak to him,” Mr Singh said.

The Kamal Nath-government in Madhya Pradesh faces a huge crisis after 17 MLAs loyal to Mr Scindia took a chartered flight to BJP-ruled Karnataka on Monday.