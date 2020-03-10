Know more about long-term prepaid plans of Reliance Jio

A new long-term prepaid plan was launched by India’s leading telecom and internet service provider Reliance Jio. The plan with one-year validity costs Rs 4,999.

Subscribers also get 350 GB high speed data in this pack. Once this limit is crossed, users can access the internet at a speed of 64 Kbps. Additionally, users get 100 SMSs per day along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on calls made from Jio to other networks. Subscribers also get a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

The Rs 4,999 plan does not come with a daily usage limit. This means that customers can use their 350GB data limit as per their convenience .

Another long-term plan introduced by Jio offers Rs 2,121, a total of 504 GB data and subscribers can utilize up to 1.5 GB data per day. Once this limit expires, the speed of the internet will drop to 64 Kbps. The validity of this pack is 336 days.

In addition to this, the Rs 2121 pack also offers 100 SMSs per day, unlimited voice calls on Jio’s network and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on calls made from Jio to other networks. Users will have to pay once this limit expires.