Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia’s ‘richest man’

Chairman of Reliance industries, Mukesh Ambani has lost the position as Asia’s richest person. The Indian industrialist lost his position as the global markets slipped down due to coronavirus fear. Mukesh Ambani has in last few days lost his $.6 billion fortune.

Ambani has now had a fortune of $.41.8 billion. Ambani was overtaken by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba whose fortune had fallen about $1.1 billion to $44.5 billion. Ma had ceded the number-one ranking in mid-2018.

Amazon founder and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos has lost $5.6 billion and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett has lost $5.3 billion, Bloomberg said. However, they still have fortunes of $111.8 billion and $76.4 billion respectively.

Frenchman Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury-goods giant LVMH, was Europe’s biggest decliner with a $4.4-billion drop in his net worth to $81.4 billion.

Around $.238.5 billion fortune were lost by world’s most richest 500 people. This was informed by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.