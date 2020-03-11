Delhi double murder of Mother and daughter,Culprit live-in partner ?

The double murder of a Mother and daughter in their apartment at Ashok Nagar, North Delhi had shocked the city on the eve of Holi celebration. The mother and daughter, Sumita 60 and Samrita 25 were found in a pool of blood when the housemaid entered the living room of their apartment in Vasundhara Enclave for her scheduled visit. Police on the initial investigation revealed both succumbed to stab wounds in the abdomen area.

Police had nabbed the live-in partner of the daughter on the basis of situational evidence derived with the help of the surveillance system of the apartment. The young man was arrested from Jaipur and is said to be in a live-in relationship with Samrita for more than four years. He is been taken for questioning by the Delhi police.

The neighbors testified to the women were of very amicable and social nature and showed kindness even to stray dogs and cats.Samrita is said to be active in social media and had shared her humming a song as her status update on Sunday night just hours before her murder.