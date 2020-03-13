Indian rupee touches record low against UAE Dirham

In the Forex market, the Indian rupee has touched record low against the UAE Dirham. As per the market experts, the coronavirus outbreak has weighed upon the Indian rupee. The investors has shifted their interest to safer investments over the worries of coronavirus and it has forced the downward rally of Indian rupee explained market experts.

As per Forex traders the Indian rupee is trading at 20.26 against UAE dirham on Friday.

As per market experts, the apex bank of India, Reserve Bank of India may intervene to support the Indian rupee from further falling.