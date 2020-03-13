Latest gaming smartphone with 5G support launched:Know specifications and price of Nubia Red Magic 5G

Smartphone brand, Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone with 5 G support. The phone with 144Hz refresh rate is the first smartphone to come with a 144Hz display. The company informed that the phone will be first available in China and will be released in the global market by April.

The phone named ‘Nubia Red Magic 5G’ comes in 4 variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM and 128 storage, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phones are priced at CNY 3,799 (Rs 3,800),CNY 4,099 (Rs 43,400 approx), CNY 4,399 (Rs 46,600 approx) and 4,999 (Rs 53,000 approx) respectively.

The phone comes in three colours – black, red and cyber neon. The phone has many features like 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

The phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. There is a front camera of 8 MP for selfies.

It has a 4,500 mAh battery. It has also in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6 support.