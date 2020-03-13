‘Master’:  Remuneration of  Vijay  skyrockets

Vijay is now the biggest brand name in the Tamil cinema industry. After giving blockbusters continuously, the remuneration of the actor has gone skyrockets.

Now it is revealed that the actor has earned Rs.130 crore for his last two films. The actor has earned a salary of Rs 50 crore for ‘Bigil’ and Rs 80 crore for ‘Master’.This makes him the highest paid actor in the Tamil film industry.

The Income Tax department has conducted raids at Vijay’s residence in connection to his earnings from ‘Bigil’, around a month ago. The IT officials were once again seen in the actor’s house in Chennai last day to remove the prohibition order. They had to remove the seal of certain rooms, draws and lockers. The officials have given a clean chit for Vijay .