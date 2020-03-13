Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi calls himself ‘leader of opposition’, gets trolled : Watch Video

During the media interaction on yesterday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi accused the central government of underplaying the threat of coronavirus, saying the virus has created a havoc in India, and in turn that has created a havoc in the economy. But how he introduced himself while talking about coronavirus threat has created confusion among people, as he called himself leader of opposition.

Before talking about the issue, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am not an expert, and it is not my place to start giving tactical answers to this question, that what should be done on Coronavirus. There are experts, who understand what should be done. I am leader of the opposition, I am bringing the attention of the people of India to a serious problem”.

Rahul Gandhi called himself “leader of the opposition”, which has puzzled many people on social media. Because, he is not the leader of the opposition in the current Lok Sabha, where he is a member from Kerala. Although Rahul Gandhi just said ‘leader of opposition’, which can be a generic term to mean a leader from the opposition instead of the specific post of the ‘leader of the opposition’ in parliament or assembly, many people assumed he meant the official position, and started mocking him.

