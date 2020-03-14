11 People killed in truck-lorry collision

At least 11 people died and 3 others were injured in a road accident on Saturday . The deceased include four men, six women and a child. The dead included a newly married couple, who got tied the knot on February 27 and were going to Ramdeora temple.

The road accident took place on the Balotra-Phalodi highway in Sointara village near Shergarh area in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan. The accident taken place as a a trailer truck collided with a Bolero jeep.

The victims of the accident are residents of Kanana village in Barmer district. These people were going to visit Ramdevra in Jaisalmer from Balotra of Barmer District.

Deeply saddened to learn about tragic accident on Balotra-Phalodi Mega Highway in Shergarh area,#Jodhpur in which 11 people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones,may god give them strength to bear this loss. I wish speedy recovery to injured — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 14, 2020

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives in a horrific road accident .