Coronavirus : Here are 5 things you should not do during virus outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). First identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China in late December 2019, the global outbreak was designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. As of March 13th, over 145,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in around 140 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran. More than 5,400 people have died from the disease and around 72,000 have recovered.

Here are 5 things you should not do during the Coronavirus outbreak :

### Do not touch your face

Medical advisories from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reminded us time and again not to touch our face, nose and mouth too often. This helps reduce the chances of catching the virus as infection from your hands do not reach the nose or mouth from where it can infect the body.

### Do not stockpile on masks

Masks are not the most effective way of stopping the spread of the disease. They should only be worn by people who have been affected by the COVID-19, people who are taking care of patients. Wearing masks if you are healthy does not give you any extra protection from the virus. With everyone stocking on masks, the market is facing a major crunch which means there are a lesser number of masks available for people who really need them.

###Do not travel unless necessary

The airports and airplanes are where you are most likely to catch an infection. It Is advisable not to travel unless absolutely necessary. If you are travelling, you should take the required precautions and get yourself screened on landing.

###Do not go to crowded areas

Public transport, metros, gyms and any other crowded place should be avoided. The more the number of people, the more likely of the spread of the virus.

###Do not worry!

The coronavirus pandemic has taken everybody by alarm. The internet is filled with information about the virus and its spread, many of it also wrong, causing panic among the people.