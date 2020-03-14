New prepaid plans of Rs 218, 248 launched

India’s leading telecom and internet service provider Vodafone has launched tow new prepaid recharge plans. Both the plans are priced below Rs.300. The new prepaid plans offers unlimited calling and free access to entertainment but with lower data .

Vodafone’s new recharge plans are priced at Rs 218 and Rs 248.These prepaid plans are available for Delhi and Haryana circles only.

The Rs 218 recharge plan comes with 6 GB of data, unlimited voice calling with no FUP limit. In addition to this, users get 100 SMS per day, and free access to entertainment platforms Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Users can watch ZEE5 content via the Vodafone Play app.

Under the Rs 248 recharge plan, customers will get 8 GB of data . It also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and free subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Both the prepaid plans also come with 28 days validity.