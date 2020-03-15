Coronavirus : “Wash your hands, avoid travel” ; ISIS issues guidance for terrorists amid virus outbreak

ISIS has issued guidance for terrorists on how to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.A list of ‘religious directives’ on tackling infectious diseases appeared in the latest issue of the terror group’s newspaper al-Naba.

The list includes ‘stay away from sick people’, ‘wash your hands before eating’ and ‘avoid travel to affected areas’ – similar to advice being issued by world governments.But it also includes decrees such as ‘put your faith in God and seek refuge in him’.

Jihadists are also told ‘illnesses do not strike by themselves but by the command and decree of God.’

While ISIS has lost almost all of its so-called caliphate in the Middle East, it is thought to still hold pockets of territory across Iraq and Syria.

Iraq has so far reported 79 cases of coronavirus with eight deaths – a death rate of 10 per cent, suggesting the actual number of infections is much higher.