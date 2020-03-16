Actress Monalisa’s latest hot dance video goes viral : Watch Here

Taking to Instagram, Actress Monalisa shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Deepika Padukone’s popular track ‘Dhol Baje’ along with the lead actor of the show Shruti Sharma. While Monalisa looked gorgeous in pastel pink salwar suit, Shruti looked stunning in floral pink and cream lehenga.

Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “DHOL BAJE Can’t Wait For Tonight’s Episode… Its Super Exciting with Lot More Twists n Turns…. “DAYAN VS DAIVIK” @shrutiisharmaa Holi Song … #lovelysong #choreography #loved #performing #rehearsal #video #holisong @himanshugadani thank u master ji.” (sic)