Baba Ramdev spills his secret Ayurvedic hand wash lotion for Covid care

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on the backdrop of the fast spread of Covid-19 in India let out the secret ingredients for his hand sanitizer which could be easily made at home. This lotion is 100 percent herbal and free of harmful preservatives and Parabens.

Ingredients:

1-liter water

100 neem leaves

10-20 basil leaves

10 grams alum

10 grams camphor

Aloe vera

Procedure:

First, put 100 grams of neem leaves in 1 liter of water. To this add basil leaves and boil them well in water. Now put aloe vera in it. When the water boils well and about 600 to 700 mL of 1 liter is left, then add camphor and alum in it. Fill the liquid to a clean dispenser after straining.