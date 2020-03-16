Baba Ramdev spills his secret Ayurvedic hand wash lotion for Covid care

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on the backdrop of the fast spread of Covid-19 in India let out the secret ingredients for his hand sanitizer which could be easily made at home. This lotion is 100 percent herbal and free of harmful preservatives and Parabens.
Ingredients:
1-liter water
100 neem leaves
10-20 basil leaves
10 grams alum
10 grams camphor
Aloe vera
Procedure:
First, put 100 grams of neem leaves in 1 liter of water. To this add basil leaves and boil them well in water. Now put aloe vera in it. When the water boils well and about 600 to 700 mL of 1 liter is left, then add camphor and alum in it. Fill the liquid to a clean dispenser after straining.
