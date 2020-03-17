Cute video of feline friendship is wining the internet: Watch it here

A cute video of friendship between two cats is winning the hearts of netizens all over the world.The 55-second-long video was posted by TikTok user ‘brittanytavares’. It shows the companionship journey of two cute cats.

Milo, the white and tangerine coloured kitty, in the video is nine-years-old. Her masters noticed that he wasn’t doing so well and maybe needed someone to keep him company. So they brought a new cute cat.

The new kitten that looks like a tiny snowball with eyes and some paws. According to Brittany, the two felines have been besties ever since they first met.

The clip, has bagged 4.6 lakh views and more than one lakh likes.The post, was shared on the subreddit ‘Made me Smile’, already has over 31,000 upvotes and 200 comments.