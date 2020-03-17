SC comes with an important ruling for the women in Navy

Women officers can sail with the same efficiency as male officers, the apex said today as it cleared permanent commission for women in the Indian Navy, stating that men and women officers should be treated equally.

“They can sail with same efficiency as male officers,” the top court said. The government has been directed to implement permanent commission for women in the navy within three months. The government told the court that women officers can work in warships.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in serious miscarriage of justice.

It said there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the centre to allow entry of women.

“Once statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission,” the court said.