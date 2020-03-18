Congress Leader Digvjijay Singh manhandled by cops in Bangaluru

Dramatic scenes occured outside a five-star hotel in Bengaluru today morning when senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was lifted and dragged away by the police and taken into preventive custody. Mr Singh sat in protest outside the hotel in Bengaluru hotel where 22 rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs have been staying for over a week.

He was halted by the police allegedly from entering the hotel. The resignation of MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit last week and joined the BJP, has endangered the Congress government of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress stands on the position that the MLAs are being held captive in Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka, even though many of them have been regularly posting videos saying they came of their own volition.

Mr Singh, who landed in Bengaluru early this morning, was received at the airport by newly-appointed Karnataka Congress chief and the party’s main troubleshooter, DK Shivakumar. The Congress leaders headed to the Ramada Hotel in north Bengaluru’s Yelahanka where the 22 rebel MLAs are staying.

22 MLAs of Congress resigned earlier this month, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.