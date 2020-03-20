Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share a video message: Watch it here

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shared a video on social, media. In the video that shared on social media they urged to all to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines issued by the authorities amid the growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

The video, shared by both Anushka and Virat on social media, was captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy,” by Anushka. Virat, quote-tweeting his wife’s message, wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

“We know we all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop this coronavirus is by acting together,” said the couple in the video.

“We are staying at our home for our safety and for everyone else’s as well. And you should do it to prevent the spread of the virus. Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation,” they added.

“Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi India fights corona,” Kohli said in a tweet.