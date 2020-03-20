Coronavirus : Organiser of Anti-CAA protest in Delhi tests positive for COVID19

Tabrez Khan, who is the organiser of anti-CAA protest in Delhi’s Jahangirpura has tested positive for coronavirus, said a Republic India report.

According to the report, a few days ago, Khan’s sister had returned from Saudi Arabia. She had tested positive for the deadly virus, after which his mother too showed symptoms and the tests revealed she had contracted the infection.

Now, the reports said, Tabrez Khan has been infected for the deadly virus.

With the rising Coronavirus cases, both the Centre and the Delhi government have urged the people to maintain social distancing and confine themselves indoors as much as possible.

The Delhi government has already banned gatherings of more than 50 people barring marriage ceremonies.

However, with Tabrez Khan testing positive, it is being feared that he could have infected several people as the Jhangipura protests are still ongoing despite appeals from the local administration to avoid gatherings amid the fears of a bigger outbreak of coronavirus, said the Republic India report.

So far there have been 184 coronavirus cases in India, including foreigners, according to the Union Health Ministry.