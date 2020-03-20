Kanika’s travel diary sents panic in Bollywood,hundreds to be screened

The ‘Baby doll’ singer Kanika who was tested positive for Coronavirus is now in quarantine and receiving treatment. But the Bollywood celebrity singer who came under the desk of airport Corona security checks at Lucknow upon her return from the UK had a very wide social connection -hard to be traced now.

Her father testifies she had attended at least 3 social gatherings and parties. BJP leader and former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje and her son are now in self-quarantine now, attending a party in which Kanika participated. It was only after 10 days of her return from the UK she showed signs of illness -running nose and throat pain and her parents called upon district CMO and send her serum for testing which came positive.

The epidemiology, the branch of medicine which deals with the study of epidemics and socially contracted diseases suggests a route map profile that should be tracked to control the spread of Coronavirus. In Kanika’s case, her elaborate schedule diary exposes a high profile celebrity queue to the risk of Covid-19.