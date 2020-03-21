Coronavirus: Indian Railway issued travel advisory for passengers

As more cases of coronavirus infection is reported form the country, the largest public transport service in India, the Indian Railway has issued an advisory for passengers.

“Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Please avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Please postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” the ministry of railways said in its advisory issued Saturday.

Till now around a dozen passengers were being caught flouting self-quarantine orders who have tested positive so far and has issued an immediate advisory to not travel by train. Over the past week also had a slew of cases with passengers being caught with their home quarantine stamps and flouting their orders. Railways has also begun contact tracing of passengers across all zones who could have come in contact.