Here’s how UAE’s fresh fruit and vegetables are harvested : See Pics

Mar 21, 2020, 08:48 am IST
The jujube fruit, which is eaten fresh or dried, is grown at the organic farm in Al Habab

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Parsley, coriander and mint leaves are hand-picked at the farm.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

A farmer collects green leaves to feed the goats at the Al Habab farm in Dubai.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

A farmer checks the irrigation water.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

A farmer displays an organic radish produced at the Al Habab farm.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

The farm specialises in producing several varieties of green, leafy vegetables and a wide collection of herbs.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Water supply through irrigation from a deep well plays an imortant role at the farm.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

The farmers take a lot of personal care in making sure the produce is as fresh as it can get.

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
