Here’s how UAE’s fresh fruit and vegetables are harvested : See Pics

The jujube fruit, which is eaten fresh or dried, is grown at the organic farm in Al Habab\r\n\r\nParsley, coriander and mint leaves are hand-picked at the farm.\r\n\r\nA farmer collects green leaves to feed the goats at the Al Habab farm in Dubai.\r\n\r\nA farmer checks the irrigation water.\r\n\r\nA farmer displays an organic radish produced at the Al Habab farm.\r\n\r\nThe farm specialises in producing several varieties of green, leafy vegetables and a wide collection of herbs.\r\n\r\nWater supply through irrigation from a deep well plays an imortant role at the farm.\r\n\r\nThe farmers take a lot of personal care in making sure the produce is as fresh as it can get.\r\n
