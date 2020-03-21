Young ‘Jerk’ arrested for indecent act on Women’s coach

A 25-year-old man, who was masturbating in a female compartment, has been arrested due to the alertness of two female passengers at Vasai Naigaon. On the basis of CCTV footage, and visuals from mobile, the man was arrested by the Railway Police after they informed him on the railway helpline 1512.

According to Vasai Railway Police, on March 4, two female passengers from Naigaon boarded at 2.52 pm local time. Earlier, Manish Kumar Bansilal Mishra, a young man who had boarded the train from Vasai Bay came close to the Women’s coach entrance and started masturbating publicly in front of the women.

The women startled at this act hit him. But this made Manish more aggressive. Some women then informed Railway Helpline at 1512 and began shooting the act on their mobile. The Railway Police immediately nabbed the ‘Jerk’ from Bhayandar railway station and charged him with section 354 (a), 509, of the Railway Act 162.

He was caught on the way to Nalasopara by a local train from Bhayandar railway station. Talking about this, Inspector of Police Yashwant Chavan said, “The women passengers gave us a mobile shooting of his act without hesitating. That is why we were able to reach the accused. ‘ The police also appealed women to be vigilant in this way