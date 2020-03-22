Virender Sehwag shares video of ‘special yoga’ for social distancing: Watch it here

Medical experts and others are urging people to maintain social distancing at public places and transport services to fight the coronavirus. Earlier the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also asked metro commuters to maintain distance and sit at alternate seats to avoid the threat of coronavirus spread.

And now former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared a ‘special yoga’ for people to know how to practice social distancing. Virender Sehwag has shared a funny video on his micro blogging website. “Corona Mukt Aasan .Please maintain distance and stay at home”, Virender Sehwag captioned the video.

Please maintain distance and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/Zom4LptZ9r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

The video shows a women performing a full split while sitting in a train and trying to deny another person a seat beside her. The tweet of Virender Sehwag has received around 33,000 like and 3800 retweets.