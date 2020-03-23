Airline based in UAE suspends all services

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi will temporarily suspend all flights to and from Abu Dhabi. The decision was announced after the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) asked for the temporary suspension of all flight services. The decision is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The suspension of flights to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport will commence at 23:59 (UAE local time) on Wednesday, March 25, and will last for an initial 14 days, subject to further directives by the relevant authorities. Cargo and emergency evacuation flights are exempt and will continue.