Amid corona virus, this is what an uncle named a newborn

A newborn girl in Gorakhpur district of UP was named as Corona by her uncle. The girl born on the day of ‘Janata Curfew’, was born in Sohgaura village and has already become the talk of the town.

The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because Corona has unified the world on this issue.

Tripathi said that he had taken permission from the new born’s mother, Ragini Tripathi, before naming the baby.

“The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people’s unity to fight the evil,” he said.