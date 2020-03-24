Coronavirus : Important announcement from e-commerce companies

Country’s largest e-commerce major Flipkart and Amazon temporarily suspended logistics services for sellers across regions, citing operational constraints, according to an Economic Times report.

From cancelling old orders to delivery slots not available, consumers are getting hassled as authorities cracked down by closing warehouses and stores as India intensifies its struggle to curtail the virulent spread of Covid-19. The report mentions that Amazon halted their services like-Easy Ship, Seller Flex and Fulfilled Flipkart also halted order pickups indefinitely from areas where lockdowns had already been imposed, and rival company Snapdeal is also facing similar issues.

Big Basket site crashed due to surge in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the load, the company restricted the access of service only for existing customers.