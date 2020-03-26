Actress Priyanka Chopra takes up the ‘Safe Hands Challenge ‘ amid coronavirus scare: Watch video

WHO has declared coronavirus as the pandemic and to spread the awareness, they even started a ‘Safe Hands’ challenge where they asked several celebs took share videos of how to wash hands properly.

And now, Priyanka Chopra took up the challenge and shared a video on her Instagram. She looked pretty in a white top teamed with blue denim while the video was being filmed. She captioned the post, “I accept the #SafeHands challenge ?@DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve.

And here’s a song to ensure you’re doing this for at least 20 seconds.? co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan.

Namaste ??”

