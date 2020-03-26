Coronavirus Lockdown : Congress president Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the 21-day national lockdown as a “welcome step” while suggesting economic and health measures in the fight against coronavirus.

“As president of the Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taking by the union government to ensure the containment of the pandemic,” Sonia Gandhi wrote in the four-page letter.”At this challenging and uncertain time, it is imperative for each one of us to rise above partisan interests and honour one’s duty towards our country and indeed, towards humanity.”