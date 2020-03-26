Covid-19: A south-Indian superstar offers to convert his residence into hospital

National award winning actor Kamal Hassan has offered the willingness to convert his residence into a hospital. The actor-turned-politician made this offer of converting his residence as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients through his social media handle.

In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

?????? ???? — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, eight persons including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26.