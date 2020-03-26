Explosion during cremation of Gurudwara victims , India expresses concern

A powerful explosion rocked the ground during the cremation ceremony of those killed in the Afghanistan Gurwara attack. Many Sikh devotees were shot down by an IS terrorist who barged into a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul, yesterday.

Indian external affairs minister S JAyashankar Prasad expressed concern over today’s explosion.S Jayashankar said he had contacted Afghanistan authorities and asked to provide required security and assistance to those who were attacked in the cremation ground. He also added that the families should be assured safety at their homes after their return.